Ralph Lauren, Gant, Reiss and more join line-up at Battersea Power Station

Battersea Power Station has announced the newest brands that are joining its growing list of retailers, including Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Reiss.

Other labels joining the line-up are Tommy Hilfiger, The Kooples, Ray-Ban, Lacoste, Mango, Le Labo, Aēsop, The Body Shop, and L’Occitane.

Bought in 2012 with reconstruction on the site beginning the following year, the Battersea Power Station will become the main shopping hub in the new London neighbourhood when it opens next year.

Located on the south bank of the River Thames, it looks to bring an influx of businesses, both local and commercial, and newly built housing. It also follows the recent opening of the Northern Line Extension. The one billion pound addition to the Tube brings the station only 15 minutes away from the West End and the City.

With a strong list of retailers opening up shop in the completed development, the complex boasts dining, shopping and entertainment.

Sam Cotton, the head of leasing at the station, said that “we are undoubtedly experiencing the most exciting year yet in the transformation of the Battersea Power Station”. With the first influx of residents into the station, and the opening of the new underground station, “Battersea Power Station is well on its way to becoming one of the most prominent new neighbourhoods in the world”. Currently, 82 percent of the station’s commercial space has been let, with over 70 percent of its retail and leisure space either exchanged or under offer.

The newly announced brands join other well known and international retailers such as Hugo Boss, MAC and Jo Malone. From a boxing gym to a new cinema and private members club called The Cinema, the Battersea Power Station is also easily reachable by the Zone 1 Battersea Power Station Underground Station.

Aesop’s European general manager, Karl Wederall said that its addition is “part of the renaissance of the Battersea Power Station”. Mango’s global retail director, César de Vicente Sandoval, similarly impressed on the “regeneration of one of London’s most iconic landmarks” and that they are “excited to contribute to a new era of retail experience”.