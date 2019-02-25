Ralph Lauren launches pop-up café for Paris Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren is opening a pop-up café in its Paris flagship store just ahead of the AW18 fashion week. Called Ralph’s Coffee, the spot is located inside the store on 173 Boulevard Saint-Germain, and will be open from February 22 to March 5.

This is not the first time Ralph Lauren ventures into coffee, however. For Spring/Summer 2019, the label transformed its flagship store on New York’s Madison Avenue into a café as well.

The American label also operates restaurants in Paris, London, New York and Chicago.