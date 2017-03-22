Ralph Lauren makes India plans with Adity Birla Fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail may bring Ralph Lauren to India. The first store is likely to open in New Delhi. Premium US lifestyle products company Ralph Lauren is into apparels, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The company’s products are sold under a wide range of brands, and its operations include retail, product licenses, and wholesale supplies.

Fashion brand Ralph Lauren, that opened in 1967, is named after its founder. It’s known for its popular preppy shirts, sweaters and other sportswear with the polo player logo. Ralph Lauren has several labels including its eponymous high-end line; its casual men's label, Polo Ralph Lauren; the women's line, Lauren Ralph Lauren. There are also labels such as Polo Sport, Chaps, Denim & Supply and Club Monaco.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is India’s number one fashion lifestyle entity with a combined revenue of Rs 6,060 crores for financial year '16, growing in excess of 25 percent and an EBITDA of Rs 409 crores for 2016 that has been surging at an impressive rate of almost 30 per cent over the last five years. It brings together the learnings and businesses of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle and Pantaloons Fashion and Retail.