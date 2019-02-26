Ralph Lauren opens maiden flagship store in New Delhi

US luxury fashion label Ralph Lauren has opened a flagship store in New Delhi. A few months ago the brand had opened a Polo Ralph Lauren store also in New Delhi. The flagship houses the brand’s Purple Label, Ralph Lauren Collection, and Polo Ralph Lauren lines. Spread over two floors, the store offers men’s wear, women’s wear, and accessories displayed among Spanish-inspired interiors. Antique furnishings and 1920s décor echo the brand’s American heritage which also shines through with the inclusion of the brand’s signature Ricky bag. The store will also soon house the Ralph Lauren spring/summer collection, expected within the next two weeks.

Polo Ralph Lauren with its iconic polo player logo is a sport-inspired label from Ralph Lauren. It has influences from the Wild West to the English-influenced country club to the varsity world. In India Ralph Lauren has a partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

Ralph Lauren is an American fashion house. The brand targets working professional men in their early-to-mid 30s, new-to-the workforce women in their mid-to-late 20s, and the creative class. The goal is to woo the next generation of consumers and increase gross margins by improving the core product which makes up 60 per cent of overall revenue.