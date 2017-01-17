Rare Rabbit plans concept stores

Mumbai-based Rare Rabbit, has concept stores that offer fashion, apparel, art, eye wear, luggage, sculptures, watches and ceramic accessories sourced from Germany, Japan, Singapore, Italy, Turkey, India and Bangladesh. There are four such concept stores in India: Bangalore, Chennai, Amritsar and Bhopal. Plans are on to open 35 company-owned outlets across the world by end 2017. The global vision is to have 17 stores by June and another 18 by the year end. These stores will be predominantly in shopping malls. The company would need at least Rs 200 crores for opening the 35 outlets. About Rs 14 crores has already been allotted and Rare Rabbit is committed to investing Rs 40 crores to Rs 50 crores this year.

Rare Rabbit also has 50 multi brand points of sales in the country and this would be tripled in three years. Discussions are on to open 150 franchise-based stores in three years in France, Germany, Gulf Cooperation Council and Amsterdam.

Rare Rabbit is a premium brand catering to the mass market. It’s a bridge to luxury segment. It plans to soon enter online shopping. The company produces four million garments per annum under various European brands. They are being exported to Europe and most the revenue comes from exports.