Raymond ready to launch khadi brand, open exclusive khadi outlets

Raymond is ready to launch its khadi brand next month. The line will include trousers, short kurtas, long kurtas, bandhgalas, and shirts, among other garments. It will be available at Raymond exclusive business outlets, multi-brand outlets and exclusive Raymond Khadi outlets. The first EBO of Raymond Khadi, which will be a boutique store spanning around 600 to 800 sq ft, will open in Mumbai. The company is planning to open exclusive brand outlets in Delhi and Bangalore.

Raymond will use a variety of processes and techniques to make the khadi suitable for everyday wear. Raymond wants to make the brand aspirational or design-wise acceptable to today’s young consumer. So the company will buy from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, apply its own techniques and processes to these fabrics to make them wearable, shrink-free and to make them more attractive. Khadi is GST-exempt and a current favorite among brands looking to go sustainable.

A textile and apparel manufacturer Raymond is looking to expand retail presence of Ethnix and Next Look this financial year. The two brands, along with Raymond Khadi, are expected to contribute Rs 150 crores to Raymond’s revenue next year. Ethnix and Next Look have presented high growth opportunities for Raymond in the past year.