Rebag partners with Amazon to offer pre-owned luxury on a larger scale

Luxury resale platform Rebag has partnered with Luxury Stores at Amazon to offer nearly 30,000 authenticated, pre-owned items—ranging from handbags to watches—through Amazon’s online storefront.

Featuring brands like Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Rolex, the partnership aims to make high-end resale more accessible while promoting sustainable shopping. Rebag’s rigorous authentication process ensures quality, and customers benefit from Amazon’s trusted shopping experience and fast shipping.

“This collaboration allows us to reach a broader audience and meet growing demand for sustainable luxury,” said Charles Gorra, Rebag’s founder and CEO in a press release.

The collection is available starting June 10.