Relaxo Footwears plans to add new stores to take on competition

Relaxo Footwears, the largest footwear maker in India by volume, will add 50 outlets this year as it plans to expand its retail network to inch closer to Bata, which is bigger in terms of revenues. The brand has 300 outlets at present in the northern and eastern markets. The exclusive outlets contributed Rs 170 crore to the company's topline of Rs 1,956 crore in the 2018 financial year. It expects the share to increase to Rs 200 crore this year.

Relaxo opened equal number of outlets last year, with seven of them in the franchise model. The brand’s retail is mostly through the multi brand outlets and Relaxo has a presence in over 50,000 multi-brand outlets across the country. Apart from the popular rubber slippers, the Delhi-based company also sells under brands Sparx, Flite and Bahamas brands. The company specialises in non-leather products.