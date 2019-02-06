Reliance Brands launches ‘The White Crow’, a new retail format

Reliance Brands has unveiled a new retail initiative ‘The White Crow’ in Ahmedabad. The multibrand outlet is spread across 8,000 sq. ft. and gives a multi-sensory experience to customers looking for a premium offering. Some of the brands are: Superdry, Salvatore Ferragamo, Scotch & Soda, Adidas Originals, Brooks Brothers, Steve Madden, Armani Exchange, Coach, Diesel, Replay, Dune, DC Shoes, Canali and Kate Spade.

The store is an example of a contemporary retail format built from a close understanding of what the consumer prefers and how they behave -- right from the store design to the brand selection and the shopper experience. One of the most interesting aspects of TWC is the concept of mixed merchandising, as against the usual shop-in-shop format and the categorisation based on products rather than brands. The store thus presents a uniquely curated fashion collection from over 44 premium brands. The products themselves are divided under fashion and lifestyle categories – casual wear, formal wear, customisation section, fragrance library, handbags and shoes, collectibles, luggage and tableware. The mixed merchandising format is customer-friendly, helping shoppers pick from a plethora of choices across all the categories offered in the store. New brands will be added every month.