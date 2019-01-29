Reliance Retail, Walt Disney team up to market products under private label

Reliance Retail has entered into a licensing deal with Walt Disney Company to develop and market products under its private label across segments with popular Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. The country’s largest retailer is looking to grow its share in the children’s segment and will launch toys, packaged food, apparels, personal electronics and back-to-school items like school bags, lunch boxes and stationery, say media reports.

The company will launch across formats, but the larger play will be in the fashion format, Reliance Trends, the grocery formats and Hamleys toy stores it operates in the country. This is the second licensing dream for the retail giant in the segment after it recently launched Chhota Bheem merchandise in partnership with Green Gold Animation.