Rent the Runway launches new clothing category for winter sports

Just in time for ski season, Rent the Runway has expanded its collections to include a new rental category dedicated to athleisure and skiwear. As with its existing womenswear categories, this athleticwear range is available for customers to rent either through 4-8 day Reserve rentals that start at 30 dollars or the company’s Unlimited and Update memberships, which respectively cost 159 and 89 dollars per month.

The athleisure and skiwear category launched on Rent the Runway’s site on December 3, with hundreds of trend-focused athleticwear in sizes from XS to L from a list of designer brand partners. Customers can currently rent activewear from Lululemon, Champion, P.E.Nation, Bogner, Perfect Moment Monrow, LNDR, Terez, Fila, Aztech Mountain and PhatBuddha.

Skiwear expansion is "natural next step" for clothing rental

“It was a natural next step to launch ski wear and performance brands as the winter season approached. We know our customer is very active, and prioritizes experiences-- adding this product to her subscription was a natural fit,” Rent the Runway’s chief merchant Sarah Tam explained to FashionUnited.

“Last Fall, puffers and outerwear were a popular trend, [so] we launched puffers from Bacon, Mackage, Phillip Lim and Sosken. This category performed extremely well. Based on feedback and reviews, a trending use case for our puffers were Ski and Apres Ski worn back with performance brands. As a result, we launched Ski Jackets, ski sweaters, base layers, ski pants and onsies to be worn on the slopes and some for apres ski and lounging.”

Tam said that Rent the Runway expects its athleisure and skiwear merchandise rented by every demographic in its subscriber base, which ranges from teens to women in their 70s.

“Our customers want variety in their wardrobes for all aspects of their busy lives,” she continued. “From work, weekend, night out or their trip to Aspen, renting offers constant variety and newness, encouraging brand discovery and style experimentation. In categories such as athleisure and ski wear, customers tend to invest in very rational purchases such as black and basics.”

Image: Rent the Runway