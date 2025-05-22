Retail debut in Cologne: Armedangels opens first own store

Sustainable fashion brand Armedangels is breaking new ground. On Thursday, the label opened its first own store in its hometown of Cologne, Germany.

Armedangels explained in a statement that the store at Ehrenstrasse 29 was conceived as a “physical brand platform, design statement and strategic testing ground for the future of the brand”.

Chief executive officer, Martin Höfeler, added in a statement at the opening: “With our first store, we are designing the entire brand experience holistically for the first time. It is an important step to deepen the dialogue with our community and make our brand tangible in a physical space.”

First Armedangels store in Cologne Credits: Armedangels

The interior, with its deliberately minimalist design language, was designed by the Madrid-based interior design office DIIR. Christiane Bördner, creative director of Armedangels, explained the aims of the concept.

She commented: “We wanted to create a space that doesn’t overwhelm, but invites. The store should feel open, calm and well thought out. Our customers should feel that this is not about staging, but about authenticity, about materials that last, about collections that focus on durability and innovation.”

First Armedangels store in Cologne Credits: Armedangels