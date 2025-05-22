Retail debut in Cologne: Armedangels opens first own store
Sustainable fashion brand Armedangels is breaking new ground. On Thursday, the label opened its first own store in its hometown of Cologne, Germany.
Armedangels explained in a statement that the store at Ehrenstrasse 29 was conceived as a “physical brand platform, design statement and strategic testing ground for the future of the brand”.
Chief executive officer, Martin Höfeler, added in a statement at the opening: “With our first store, we are designing the entire brand experience holistically for the first time. It is an important step to deepen the dialogue with our community and make our brand tangible in a physical space.”
The interior, with its deliberately minimalist design language, was designed by the Madrid-based interior design office DIIR. Christiane Bördner, creative director of Armedangels, explained the aims of the concept.
She commented: “We wanted to create a space that doesn’t overwhelm, but invites. The store should feel open, calm and well thought out. Our customers should feel that this is not about staging, but about authenticity, about materials that last, about collections that focus on durability and innovation.”
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com