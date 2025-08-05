Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to launch in India on August 7, 2025

Rihanna's globally celebrated beauty brand, Fenty, is officially launching in India on August 7, 2025, through an exclusive partnership with Reliance Retail. The multi-hyphenate entertainer announced the highly anticipated news on her social media platforms, including Instagram and X, with the caption, "INDIA, are you ready?"

The launch will see Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products become available both online and in over 50 physical stores across 16 cities. The brands will be sold exclusively at Sephora India and Tira Beauty, two prominent beauty retailers operated by Reliance Retail.

Fenty's entry into the Indian market marks a significant milestone, as the brand is known for championing inclusivity with its extensive range of foundation shades and high-performance, lightweight formulas.

Previously, Fenty Beauty had a limited online presence in India through Nykaa's Cross Border Store, but its products had recently disappeared from the platform, fuelling speculation about an official retail launch. The new partnership with Reliance Retail, India's largest retailer, and its platforms, Tira and Sephora, solidifies Fenty's foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing beauty markets.