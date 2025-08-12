Rimowa opens new flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York

Rimowa's new flagship store on Madison Avenue marks a new step in the LVMH group brand's expansion strategy.

The architectural concept for this flagship was designed by Porto Architects, winners of the design competition organised by the brand in 2023-2024.

Rimowa indicated that its main challenge for this store was to assert its identity in a building it describes as "characterless modernist, in the heart of one of the city's busiest shopping avenues".

The façade stands out with its black porcelain tile cladding, with grooves inspired by the design of Rimowa suitcases.

Façade of Rimowa's new store in New York Credits: Courtesy of Rimowa

Façade of Rimowa's new store in New York Credits: Courtesy of Rimowa

In the centre of the store, the "range wall" presents the entire suitcase collection. The seating was designed in Germany, a nod to the brand's German heritage.

To mark this opening, Rimowa is launching a limited edition: the Original Cabin Monogram New-York-City Exclusive. This is a revisited version of the Original Cabin model, which includes an oversized monogram applied in bright yellow, a reference to the city's famous taxis and nightlife.

Inside the store, the "range wall" presents the entire suitcase collection. Credits: Courtesy of Rimowa

Oversized monogram with bright yellow motifs, referencing New York City's famous taxis and nightlife, designed exclusively for this new Rimowa store. Credits: Courtesy of Rimowa

This article was translated to English using an AI tool. FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com

Created using a technique combining anodising and pigmentation, the suitcase also features an interior label bearing the words "New-York-City exclusive", as well as the address of the Madison Avenue store. The model was manufactured in Cologne, Germany, from high-end anodised aluminium.