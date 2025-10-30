Roberto Cavalli and Tomorrow partner to strengthen international wholesale strategy

Roberto Cavalli has signed a new global partnership with Tomorrow, a fashion development platform recognised for its commitment to promoting creativity and the strategic growth of brands. In a statement, the management explained that starting from the autumn/winter 2026 season, Tomorrow will represent Roberto Cavalli, managing the global wholesale operations for the main line. It will also support the evolution of the brand's international distribution strategy, with the goal of strengthening its presence in key global markets.

“At Roberto Cavalli, we are entering a new dynamic phase of global expansion. The collaboration with Tomorrow allows us to combine our creative vision with their strategic and operational expertise. Together, we aim to elevate the brand's international presence, celebrating our heritage and continuing to innovate for the future,” emphasised Martino Boselli, commercial vice president of Roberto Cavalli.

Under the creative direction of Fausto Puglisi, Roberto Cavalli continues to celebrate its heritage of Italian craftsmanship and expressive design, while embracing a new vision of contemporary luxury.

The partnership with Tomorrow represents a strategic step in expanding the brand's presence and influence across various product categories: from resort collections to daywear; from evening gowns to red carpet looks.

This collaboration follows the Roberto Cavalli x Skims project, which garnered international attention for its contemporary reinterpretation of the brand's most iconic archive prints.

Led by CEO Stefano Martinetto, Tomorrow has decades of experience in developing fashion brands through creative partnerships, strategic consulting, and operational expertise.

“Roberto Cavalli is one of fashion's most distinctive voices, a maison with an extraordinary creative heritage and lasting international influence. We are honoured to collaborate with Fausto Puglisi and the Cavalli team to support the brand's continuous evolution on the global stage,” said Martinetto.