Roberto Cavalli continues retail expansion with string of shop openings

Roberto Cavalli is continuing its international growth plan with a string of new store openings throughout Europe and Asia.

The launches come as part of its ongoing expansion strategy which it unveiled in February 2022.

Following a store opening in Miami, the luxury label has now revealed locations in Monte Carlo and Rome, as well as two franchises in Vienna and Kuala Lumpur.

Its Rome boutique, which is set to open in early November, spans a 350 square metre space, and houses a foyer-showcase, collection gallery and a VIP lounge.

Each new location features pieces from Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors, including rugs and custom made items that are meant to mirror the brand’s signature aesthetic.

Both men’s and women’s clothing collections will also be available at each of the stores, alongside a selection of accessories and complements, including Cavalli Eyewear and Parfum lines.

In September, the brand revealed further plans for a revival through a new deal with Swinger International for production and wholesale distribution.

In the announcement, Roberto Cavalli’s general manager, Ennio Fontana, said the partnership will aim to strengthen the brand’s presence in global markets following a number of ambitious goals.