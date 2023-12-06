Roberto Cavalli opens New Bond Street boutique

Italian luxury brand Roberto Cavalli has opened a new boutique on London’s New Bond Street, following the recent success of its Las Vegas flagship at the Encore at Wynn in October.

The New Bond Street store spans two floors with around 8,611 square feet of retail space housing Roberto Cavalli’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear couture, and home collection.

The interior has been designed with natural oak flooring and animal print carpets, boiserie and furnishings in lacquered white, brushed, and polished natural brass, as well as mirrored walls complemented by Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors furnishings and carpets.

The first room showcases bags, shoes, and accessories for men and women. This is the entry point into the central hall, featuring a historic skylight embellished with two grand Murano glass chandeliers in a baroque style, which illuminates the ready-to-wear collections for men and women.

On the second floor, the brand’s home collections are on display, as well as an all-white room with a view of New Bond Street, featuring a VIP Room showcasing the couture collection.

The London opening is part of Roberto Cavalli’s international development plan initiated in 2021 under the creative direction of Fausto Puglisi, led by chief executive Sergio Azzolari since April 2023.