Roberto Cavalli opens pop-up in Sardinia

Roberto Cavalli has opened a pop-up store at Forte Village resort in Sardinia.

The boutique has been designed to embody the “modern elegance and glamour” of the Cavalli world, highlighted by the mint zebra print fabric backdrop taken from the Roberto Cavalli Collection by Fausto Puglisi.

Located in the exclusive La Piazzetta, the heart of the shopping in the resort, the new Roberto Cavalli pop-up houses ready-to-wear collections for women and men, alongside accessories and couture.

The store itself has also been furnished with a marine atmosphere and made using fine materials, all of which are produced in Italy exclusively for Roberto Cavalli.

The luxury resort is also home to Brunello Cucinelli, E.Zegna, Versace, Balenciaga and Givenchy.

Image: courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

