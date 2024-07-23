 
  • Roberto Cavalli opens Selfridges pop-up

By Rachel Douglass

Roberto Cavalli Selfridges pop-up. Credits: Selfridges x Roberto Cavalli.

Roberto Cavalli has taken to London-based luxury retailer Selfridges to open an exclusive pop-up for its Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi Fall 2024 pre-collection.

Taking place from July 22 to August 18, the pop-up store showcases and offers the line’s “Spaghetti Western theme with Americana influence” in a backdrop that further evokes such an aesthetic.

The collection itself sits within a 70 square metre space adorned with printed walls and visual textures in front of which stand gold hanging racks, display tables and mannequins.

Selfridges x Roberto Cavalli. Credits: Selfridges x Roberto Cavalli.

From bandana prints to denim styles, the ready-to-wear collection aims to blend “cultural references” into a wardrobe encompassing a “carefree, confident attitude”.

The garments are complemented in the pop-up by a range of handbags, including the staple Roar Bag available in three colourways.

Alongside ready-to-wear is a selection of five Roberto Cavalli archive pieces, including four pairs of trousers and one skirt, each displayed on dedicated stands to highlight the evolution of the brand’s legacy. Such items can be made to order.

