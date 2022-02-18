Roberto Cavalli unveils lifestyle collection at metaverse mansion

Set in a luxurious mansion overlooking a zebra-print bordered swimming pool, high-end brand Roberto Cavalli has unveiled its newest lifestyle collection exhibited completely in the virtual realm.

The Cavalli Mansion, an immersive ‘walk-through’ experience, is a virtual residence created by the Italian label to enable customers to view its new home collection in an alternative light.

Image: Roberto Cavalli

On entering the Cavalli site, viewers are transported to a digital manor house that mirrors the brand’s typical flamboyancy and comes complete with a specialised Cavalli music playlist. Each room the user can ‘walk through’ expresses a new identity, from an elegant marble dining room to an atmospheric jungle attic.

Image: Roberto Cavalli

Displayed throughout the house, pieces from the collection, designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi, can be clicked on, providing users with in-experience information on the products and details on how to buy them.

The experience was designed in a collaboration with communication agency Out There and digital design hub Centounopercento, with the intention of capturing the label’s design aesthetics throughout. It also offers a snapshot of the brand’s currently ongoing real estate project in Dubai, Cavalli Tower, which is set to be complete by 2026.