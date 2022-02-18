Roberto Cavalli unveils lifestyle collection at metaverse mansion
Set in a luxurious mansion overlooking a zebra-print bordered swimming pool, high-end brand Roberto Cavalli has unveiled its newest lifestyle collection exhibited completely in the virtual realm.
The Cavalli Mansion, an immersive ‘walk-through’ experience, is a virtual residence created by the Italian label to enable customers to view its new home collection in an alternative light.
On entering the Cavalli site, viewers are transported to a digital manor house that mirrors the brand’s typical flamboyancy and comes complete with a specialised Cavalli music playlist. Each room the user can ‘walk through’ expresses a new identity, from an elegant marble dining room to an atmospheric jungle attic.
Displayed throughout the house, pieces from the collection, designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi, can be clicked on, providing users with in-experience information on the products and details on how to buy them.
The experience was designed in a collaboration with communication agency Out There and digital design hub Centounopercento, with the intention of capturing the label’s design aesthetics throughout. It also offers a snapshot of the brand’s currently ongoing real estate project in Dubai, Cavalli Tower, which is set to be complete by 2026.