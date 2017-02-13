Rocky S opens flagship in Mumbai

Fashion designer Rocky S has opened a flagship in Mumbai. Sprawling across 1,500 square feet, the store is infused with a contemporary vibe comprising a coalition of simplicity and sophistication. The store echoes the designer's synthesis of his love for art and handcrafted textures. The idea was to build a store that was more than just a shopping destination. He wanted to create a shopping experience for his customers.

The store houses his luxury prêt collection along with his signature couture collection which comprises red carpet, western wear gowns, dresses, skirts, blazers and tops. The store also has a collection of luxury Indo-western outfits, saris, lehengas and a line of bags and clutches.

Rocky S has been trained at the JD Institute for Fashion Design. Opulence and high drama mark his collections. He has a distinctive sense of styling for both men and women. His ingenious designs have not only been creatively applauded, but have also changed trends in the industry. He has done bridal couture, club wear, home furnishing and accessories. Apart from the launch of his brand Rocky S, he was the first Indian designer to launch a line of fragrances, Rocky S Noir Femme and Rocky S Noir Pour Hommes.