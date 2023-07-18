Ross Stores opens 27 new stores in ambitious expansion plan

Ross Stores has continued with its ongoing expansion plans, recently opening 27 new stores across the US throughout June and July.

Among the new openings are 18 Ross Dress for Less locations and nine dd’s Discounts spanning 14 different states.

The additional stores bring the company’s retail network to 2,061 locations across 41 states.

It builds on Ross Stores’ plan to add around 100 new stores during fiscal 2023, including 75 Ross Dress for Less spaces and 25 dd’s Discounts locations.

In a release, Gregg McGillis, group executive vice president, property development, said: "These recent openings reflect our ongoing plans to continue building our presence in both existing and newer markets.

"This summer, Ross Dress for Less opened its inaugural six stores in the state of Michigan and dd's expanded its presence in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

“Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's Discounts locations over time."

The expansion plans come amid solid financials at Ross Stores, which reported that its net income for Q4 Fy22 rose from 367 million dollars in the same quarter the previous year to 447 million dollars. Sales for the quarter were also up 1 percent to 5.2 billion dollars.

At the time of reporting, CEO Barbara Rentler said that the financials “exceeded” guidance due to “customers’ positive response to our improved assortments and stronger value offerings”.