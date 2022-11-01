Ross Stores opens 40 new locations, hitting annual target

US retailer Ross Stores has hit its full-year target of opening 99 new locations.

It comes after the company announced Monday it has opened a further 40 locations, including 28 Ross Dress for Less stores and 12 dd's Discounts stores across 21 different states in September and October.

"This fall, we opened our 2,000th store and continued to expand Ross and dd's footprints across our existing markets as well as in our newer states,” group executive vice president of property development Gregg McGillis said in a statement.

“In addition to openings in California, Florida, and Texas, Ross strengthened its presence in Ohio while dd's bolstered its store base in Illinois,” he said.

Looking ahead, McGillis said the company is confident in its expansion plans and sees opportunity to 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's Discounts locations “over time”.

In total, Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts operate 2,019 off-price apparel and home fashion stores across 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.