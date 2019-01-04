RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s private level 2Bme to spread out in metros

The private label apparel line from RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, 2Bme, plans to open 10-12 EBO’s in prime malls of Kolkata, Delhi & NCR and Hyderabad. The brand recently launched their second exclusive brand outlet at Acropolis Mall, Kolkata. The 2,000 sq. ft. store on 2nd floor at Acropolis Mall, Kolkata, is the latest addition to the retail network of 2Bme after the launch of the first EBO in Quest Mall last year.

The store’s design focuses on lending a minimalist yet chic look along with enhancing the shopper experience and comfort. The store offers a huge collection of western clothing line including tops, graphic t-shirts, dresses, trousers, denims, shorts, joggers, and light weight sweaters for both men and women. The retail brand is also looking at large format MBO’s and e-commerce platforms at a later stage. It is currently present at around 40 large format stores of Spencer’s Retail across India.