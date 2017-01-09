Rupa launches designer socks

Rupa Footline has come up with a range of designer socks. Ankle Length and Footlet socks are the showstoppers of the latest collection. Each sock is carefully reinforced at the heel and toe for longer and more comfortable wear. The new offering consists of colorful patterns and classic designs loaded with comfort features. Developed through meticulous research and the use of high quality yarn, Footline socks are skin friendly, sweat absorbent and provide comfortable elastic grip without sticking out on the skin.

The brand has put a major thrust on developing specialised socks for children and teenagers. The new launch is an attempt by the brand to expand its product portfolio and address the growing needs of consumers.

Rupa has over 18 brands and 8,000 stock keeping units. The company makes men’s and women’s innerwear, thermal wear and casual wear. In the innerwear industry, the company is a leader, having a distribution network across India. It has a pan-India presence with a large distribution network consisting of four central warehouses, six EBOs, 20 branches, 1000 dealers and more than 1,18,000 retailers. It is also looking at enhancing availability through presence in e-commerce, multi-brand outlets and large format retail stores. The company is also looking forward to open Rupa EBOs through the franchise route across India and expand its retail footprint.