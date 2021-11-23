Saks Fifth Avenue launches holiday campaign in support of The Obama Foundation

Retailer Saks Fifth Avenue has launched a holiday campaign in support of The Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance.

The Girls Opportunity Alliance is a program that aims to empower adolescent girls around the world through education. Saks Fifth Avenue has committed to donating 1 million dollars to The Obama Foundation in support of the program.

The retailer will also curate a merchandise collection, a dedicated holiday window display, and a Saks career shadowing opportunity for three young women from the program.

The holiday campaign will begin with the unveiling of the Saks Fifth Avenue window display, and a light show at its New York flagship store. A special appearance will be made by former First Lady and founder of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, Michelle Obama.

“In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that will help so many adolescent girls all over the world,” said Michelle Obama. “This contribution to the Girls Opportunity Alliance will help those girls reach their full potential - and that’s especially important as the pandemic continues to threaten their education.”

Throughout the campaign, Saks will also feature its merchandise collection, alongside background about the Girls Opportunity Alliance on its digital channels. The merchandise collection will feature a range of different products, from a ready-to-wear collection, to home and beauty items.

Participating in the merchandise collection are designers such as Oscar De La Renta, Bond No. 9, Brandon Blackwood, Christopher John Rogers, Fear of God, Jason Wu, Nest New York, Phillip Lim, Posh Peanut and Sergio Hudson.

100 percent of the collection’s net proceeds from online sales and participating Saks Fifth Avenue stores will be donated to the Obama Foundation in support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Also coming up is an event on its digital platform, Saks Live, hosted by designer Phillip Lim and executive director of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, Tiffany Drake. The event will focus on the importance of giving back during the holiday season, and the work that the Girls Opportunity Alliance does.

“The holiday season is an important time for Saks to connect with our customers in a meaningful way through unique and memorable experiences,” said CEO of Saks Marc Metrick. “This year we are proud to support the Girls Opportunity Alliance and to champion the program’s mission to empower adolescent girls around the world through education.”