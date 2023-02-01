Saks reveals new men's shopping experience in New York City

Saks Fifth Avenue has launched a new shopping destination for men in its New York Flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The shopping experience will feature a selection of more than 70 established and upcoming brands as well as 19 shop-in-shops from high-end luxury brands like Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, and Off-White.

This move comes as part of the retailer's efforts to expand its offerings and reach a wider male target audience. Therefore, the online menswear category was also expanded by adding over 125 fashion and activewear brands to the assortment.

"Our men's business has experienced significant growth over the past several years, and Saks continues to be the destination that shoppers look to for the latest in men's luxury fashion," commented Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks.

Saks Fifth Avenue focuses on its online business as well as the expansion of its physical stores. Both touchpoints are essential for the retailer as they provide a holistic customer experience and set the company’s position and reputation.

In addition, Saks has unveiled its first men’s brand ambassador program, ‘The Saks Man’. This platform showcases its commitment to men's fashion and provides a curated shopping experience for its male customers. The Saks Man brand ambassadors will be selected from among the most influential men in the fashion industry and will represent the retailer both in-store and on social media, the company said.

The new men's shopping destination at Saks Fifth Avenue will be located on the seventh floor of the store. Louis DiGiacomo, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of men's at Saks, stated: "As our men's business continues to grow, we are excited to offer a reimagined shopping experience for our customers to discover the latest in luxury menswear at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship."

On January 26, Saks hosted a cocktail party at Le Chalet at L'Avenue to celebrate the new initiatives for the men’s business. NBA Star James Harden attended the event as a Saks board member.