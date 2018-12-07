Salvatore Ferragamo revamps Delhi's DLF Emporio store

Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo has revamped its store at DLF Emporio. The store has opened with a new design concept and the brand’s latest collection. The space now has separate men’s and women’s accessories sections and a spacious seating area. Although the store’s design has been kept simple and minimal, gold velvet seating and rugs echo the brand’s luxury aesthetic.

Accessories take pride of place in the store and are displayed on glass shelves and tables. The storefront is also entirely made of glass and the warm lighting from within the store shines out to create a welcoming ambience. The brand will present its latest collection ‘Neither one Ferragamo woman nor one Ferragamo man’ for the first time in the store. The collection features an array of festive wear and accessories. Standout pieces include Ferragamo’s signature bow flats and handbag reimagined in rainbow stripes.

Salvatore Ferragamo is one of the world’s leaders in the luxury industry. The group is active in the creation, production and sale of shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and other accessories, along with women’s and men’s fragrances. The group's product offer also includes eyewear and watches.