Sandro opens first store in India

Sandro is opening its first store in India. The French brand is settling in the city of Mumbai, as announced in a press release. The first Indian store paves the way for further expansion in South Asia.

Sandro's first store in Mumbai mirrors the signature design of its flagship stores around the world. The 150-square-metre location will showcase the latest collections for men and women, the SMCP-owned brand said.

“Sandro is excited to connect with India’s dynamic and fashion-conscious youth, who value quality and style, and look forward to building a strong relationship with this vibrant new audience to be part of their fashion journey. This opening in India paves the way for further expansion in South Asia,” the Sandro team stated.

The French brand will also open its first store in the Philippines in early 2025.