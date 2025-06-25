Saucony opens first UK flagship store

US footwear brand Saucony has opened its first flagship store in the UK. The new store is located at 4 James Street in London and officially opened on June 21, as announced by the Wolverine World Wide Inc. subsidiary on Wednesday.

The London location is intended to be more than just a retail space: with an integrated café, rooms for community events, and 100 lockers for running groups, the store sees itself as a meeting place for the local running community.

"Our goal was a place that inspires and connects – entirely in keeping with our brand," said Cameron Black, vice president and general manager of Saucony EMEA.

The store’s design was inspired by Saucony Creek in Kutztown, Pennsylvania – the natural scenery after which the brand was named.

Saucony in London Credits: Saucony

