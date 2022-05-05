Savage X Fenty announces further retail locations in US

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is continuing on the path of its retail expansion with the announcement that it will be opening six new stores throughout the US.

The brick-and-mortar destinations will be located in Chicago, Long Island, Atlanta, Detroit, St. Louis and Newark.

In a release, the company said: “The direct-to-consumer experience connects the energy of the brand’s highly engaged e-commerce site and social community to a vibrant space to discover, shop and interact with Savage X Fenty.”

The six new stores come on the back of the brand’s wide scale retail debut, which saw it launch a string of retail openings in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

Its ongoing retail expansion has also run alongside reports that Rihanna is potentially mulling the prospect of an IPO that could raise the value of the business to three million dollars. The news closely followed a successful funding by the lingerie brand, which saw it secure 125 million dollars.

Savage X Fenty has become known for its annual runway shows, hosted through Amazon Prime, which sees high fashion models and celebrities featured in an inclusive and diverse event, each sporting looks from the popular label.