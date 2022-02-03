Savage x Fenty launches live shopping channel

Rihanna’s sought-after lingerie brand Savage x Fenty has launched a live shopping initiative on its e-commerce channel, allowing customers to shop as they watch performances.

The initiative was launched with a virtual performance by rap duo City Girls who performed at the store’s debut retail location in Las Vegas. Online viewers were able to shop the performers’ looks as the show went on, including the brand’s newest Valentine’s Day collection and its collaborative collection with the artists.

“Working with Savage X Fenty and kicking off the Live Shopping programme was a fun experience,” said the City Girls in a statement. “So many of our City Girls and City Boys are also fans of Savage X, that we knew when we combined our music with their fashion it would be something special that the fans would love. Period!”

The Savage x Live platform intends to bring a unique space to its engaged social community as a new place to interact with the brand. The initiative falls in line with the current rise in the commerce-led trend, aiming to bring new and easier ways of shopping customers.