Savage x Fenty opens Las Vegas store with AR body-scan tech

Rihanna’s lingerie label Savage x Fenty has opened its first brick and mortar store in Las Vegas, offering a “first-of-its-kind retail experience” through technological activations and in-store innovation.

As the first of five stores to be opened, its launch marks the popular retailer’s strategy to bring a “fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets”. The physical space mirrors that of the Savage x Fenty’s online identity and e-commerce, conveying its social community outside of the digital-only realm.

In a release, Rihanna said on the new store: “We wanted to be able to connect with our customers in real life and give them something they have never seen before. Creating the space took a lot of imagination, married with things I’ve always wanted to change about my own experiences as a customer.”

Image: Savage x Fenty

O’Neil Langan Architects, visual artist Jed Skrzypczak and creative firm PlayLab, alongside the pop star, drove the creative direction and consumer experience of the store. Five themed rooms have been designed for both interactive experiences and photo opportunities, each displaying mannequins that represent a diverse range of body types in line with the brand’s commitment to inclusivity.

A partnership with the technology platform, Fit:Match, was also in place to launch the Fit Xperience app allowing customers to obtain an augmented reality (AR) 3D body scan. Two devices in the store use the patented technology and provide shoppers with a personalised fitting experience that can further provide them with product recommendations based on their size and shape. Fitting rooms will also be home to technology integrations, each equipped with digital kiosks that allow users to browse and scan items.

Image: Savage x Fenty

“The launch of retail is going to allow our customers to shop on their own terms and move seamlessly between a uniquely Savage immersive retail experience and the convenient online interaction they already love,” said Natalie Guzman and Christiane Pendarvis, co-presidents of Savage X Fenty. “Customer experience and discovery are at the forefront of everything we do and these stores will allow us to build an even greater connection to an already highly engaged community.”

The Las Vegas store opening will be followed by openings in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC in early 2022.