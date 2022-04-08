Scotch & Soda plans global expansion with 20 international store openings

Dutch fashion label Scotch & Soda has revealed plans to continue carrying out its international growth, with the goal of opening a total of 20 retail stores over the next six months.

In its range of store openings, the brand will be debuting two flagships in Milan and London, Covent Garden, which are to be its largest European stores outside of The Netherlands.

Additionally, a string of directly operated and franchise stores will also open in key cities such as Washington DC and Boston. The brand now counts 50 stores in North America, six of which are in Canada. Other store openings will be in the likes of Dubai, Tel Aviv and Johannesburg.

The announcement comes as part of the brand’s fast growing retail strategy, which saw it recently open 16 stores globally in the past six months.

Furthermore, Scotch & Soda stated in a release it would be continuing its roll out a rebranding strategy later this year, with the most recent store openings to fall under its new ‘Free Spirit’ design concept, already seen in retail locations in Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona.