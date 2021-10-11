Scotch & Soda to open 22 new retail locations by end of year

Dutch fashion retailer Scotch & Soda is accelerating its growth strategy with plans to open 15 new physical stores and seven shop-in-shops across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East by the end of 2021.

The Amsterdam-based business said the expansion includes new company-owned stores as well as franchise locations in major global cities such as Paris, Madrid, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Gothenburg, Riyadh, Mumbai, Bucharest, Dortmund, Stuttgart and Perth.

“It Is indeed a very exciting time for our company despite the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the retail industry,” commented CEO Frederick Lukoff in a release.

“We are pursuing the expansion of our retail network at a global level, strengthening our footprint in markets where we are already present, as well as entering key markets such as China, that we see as full of potential to reach new customers and introduce them to our brand.”

In line with that, the retailer is officially launching its first digital store on Alibaba’s Tmall in China following a soft launch in August - the first commercial initiative since the brand started operating directly in the country in July.

The company said it will soon build on its presence in the country with the opening of physical stores in “key” Chinese cities.

Since January, Scotch & Soda has opened a total of 34 brick-and-mortar stores and 27 shop-in-shops, bringing its total retail and franchise portfolio to 249 stores and 280 shop-in-shops globally by the end of the year.