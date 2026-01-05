Seasalt preps retail expansion, eyes EU opportunities

Cornish retailer Seasalt is preparing for an expansion this year despite tackling a challenging business environment that doesn’t seem likely to subside.

The company has confirmed to The Times that it is in the final stages of signing three new store openings in 2026, with further locations also on the cards.

Seasalt is particularly targeting market towns for its expansion. There is also “ongoing opportunity” seen within the EU, with the company said to be focused on growth in Eastern Europe and Scandinavia.

Speaking to The Times, Seasalt’s chief executive officer, Paul Hayes, said: “It has undoubtedly been a challenging year for the retail industry, with new challenges consistently facing our sector, and this is unlikely to change significantly as we move into a new year.

“However, we have built a very resilient business model, particularly over the last five or six years, and we’re confident we can navigate these times and continue our growth trajectory.”