Second-hand: The Row follows close behind Hermès and Goyard with 97 percent retention rate

Certain brands stand out as unshakeable pillars in the second-hand fashion market. Hermès immediately comes to mind, with handbags perceived as investments as profitable as prime property. However, this rapidly developing segment also holds surprises.

The recent Clair Report, published by resale site Rebag, revealed the impressive performance of The Row. The label entered the “unicorn” category for the first time, a classification for any brand with a retention rate of 85 percent or higher.

Based on data analysis and powered by a proprietary appraisal index for second-hand luxury products, Rebag’s study analyses millions of transactions to track product value evolution over time. This data revealed an impressive 97 percent retention rate for The Row handbags in 2025. The brand’s bags retain an average value of 97 percent of their original price.

Hermès, Goyard and The Row in top three

Known for its minimalism, The Row has built its image on product quality and quiet luxury, a trend popular since 2024. The Clair Report indicates that the brand’s N/S Park Tote dominated resale performance with a 146 percent retention rate. This was followed by the Margaux Tote at 107 percent and the Half Moon shoulder bag at 106 percent. These figures reflect how discreet, logo-free designs continue to drive long-term demand in the luxury resale sector.

Only Hermès and Goyard exceed The Row’s figures. The Kelly Mini II leads at Hermès with an impressive rate of 282 percent. This is followed by the Birkin Sellier at 183 percent and the Constance at 137 percent. Iconic models such as the Kelly, Birkin, Evelyne, Constance To Go and Picotin all exceeded 110 percent of their average value.

Goyard recorded a 28 percent increase in product value in 2025, reaching 123 percent. This rise is attributed to strong demand for both its iconic models and lesser-known creations.

It is also worth noting that the in-store success of Miu Miu is reflected in the second-hand market. One of the most popular brands of the moment according to the Lyst Index ranking, it saw its average retained value climb to 104 percent. This represents its best performance to date according to the Rebag report. Its most prominent models include the Logo Drawstring Bucket Bag and Aventure Tote.