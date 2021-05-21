Selena Gomez Rare Beauty brand goes global

Rare Beauty, by actress and singer Selena Gomez, has announced its products will soon be available internationally.

The cosmetics collection launched in September last year in the US, Canada, and Mexico and can only be purchased at Sephora and Rare Beauty online.

Rare Beauty made the announcement via Twitter today saying the products will soon be available at Sephora in locations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Australia.

The brand thanked its international community members for being patient for the launch.

Rare Beauty is also aiming to raise 100 million dollars over the next decade through the Rare Impact Fund. One percent of all sales, along with funds raised by partners, will be donated to the fund which aims to increase access to mental health resources.