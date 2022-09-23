Selfridges extends partnership with kidswear resale platform into new stores

Selfridges has announced it will be extending its partnership with Kidswear Collective, a pre-loved kidswear consignment platform, to bring it into its other locations.

In March 2020, the retailer first opened the resale offer as a three-month pop-up in its Oxford Street flagship store’s kidswear department.

The partnership was initially established as part of Selfridges’ Project Earth initiative, and had received a positive response since its launch, according to the retailer’s kidswear buying manager, Helen Attwood.

It will now be opening the concept in its Birmingham and Manchester, Trafford, stores.

Each of its locations will carry clothing, footwear and accessories for babies and kids from zero to 14 years old.

In a release, Shoshana Kazab, Kidswear Collective’s founder, said: “Our partnership with Selfridges has been instrumental in changing the way customers think about their kids’ wardrobes and it has been wonderful to see them embrace shopping for ‘mixed’ wardrobes in-store.”

Next to its store-wide roll-out, the collective will also be launching an edit on Selfridges’ e-commerce site in September consisting of pieces from its best-selling brands.