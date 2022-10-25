Selfridges launches kidswear rental offer

Luxury department store Selfridges has revealed an expansion of its rental offer, with it now set to launch its first Kidswear Rental collection.

The curated edit spans occasion-wear, outerwear, streetwear and accessories, with each piece having been selected by the retailer’s buying team.

Brands in the collection include the likes of Self Portrait, Off-White and Kenzon, while sizes will range from six months to 16 years.

The offer, which is powered by rental platform Hurr, will further expand to include skiwear for kids later this year.

In a release, Selfridges noted that its ski rental, which initially launched in 2021, accounted for 33 percent of the retailer’s total rentals in autumn/winter.

It added that bringing the category to kidswear presented a more planet-friendly option for children that are likely to regularly grow out of skiwear year after year.

The new addition builds on Selfridges’ expanding ‘Reselfridges’ initiative, which houses the retailer’s circular business models.

It comes as part of recently published sustainability commitments by the department store, including its goal for 45 percent of its transactions to come under circular products and services by 2030.