Selfridges' new owners could expand UK store estate

The new owners of iconic department store chain Selfridges could open the retailer’s first new UK stores for almost two decades.

Late last year, it was revealed that Selfridges Group would be sold to Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian-based property company Signa Holding, with each company taking a 50 percent stake.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Central Group Europe CEO Stefano Della Valle spoke about future store plans: “Our strategy is not to stay only in capital cities with stores of 20, 30 or 50,000 square metres, but also to be present in second-tier cities or even small cities like St Gallen [in Switzerland].”

While he said there are no current plans to open new UK stores, the joint venture is “always alive to opportunities”, so something could be on the horizon.

Selfridges currently operates its iconic flagship on London’s Oxford Street, as well as two stores in Manchester and one in Birmingham.

Della Valle continued: “We think we are the only viable solution for luxury brands in terms of distribution, so we are interested in being present not only in capital cities but in regional cities.”