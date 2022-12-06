Selfridges opens festive circular shop with pre-loved and vintage clothing

Luxury department store Selfridges has opened up a new circular shop within the ‘Corner Shop’ concept space of its London location.

The Christmas-themed ‘Season’s Feastings’ draws inspiration from traditional silverware for the curation of its pre-loved, vintage and recycled ‘Silverwear’ collection displayed in the space.

In a release, the retailer said 100 percent of the stock falls in line with its circular clothing initiative ‘Reselfridges’, with pieces selected from vintage specialists, fashion archivists and “sustainable” brands.

Items featured in the shop include vintage jewellery from Jennifer Gibson and D.G. Jennings, streetwear by Trading Desk, party clothing from Vout Vintage and curations by Australian fashion archivist Dot Comme.

Season's Feastings in Selfridges' Corner Shop. Image: Selfridges

Part of the store’s design was carried out by British artist Rhea Thierstein, who provided a chandelier centrepiece inspired by Dali’s Cookbook, Les Dîners de Gala.

The concept will also be on show in a window display that features surreal interpretations of festive food moments.

The activation builds on Selfridges’ ongoing celebrations for the Christmas season, adding to the store’s already opened Christmas Shop on its fourth floor, where visitors can purchase related decorations and ornaments.

Season’s Feastings will be open until the end of the year.