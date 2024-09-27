Selfridges partners with Criteo on sponsored product offering

Luxury department store Selfridges is set to introduce sponsored products among its offering as part of a new two-year partnership with commerce media company Criteo.

Next to the introduction of sponsored products, Criteo will also be backing onsite display for Selfridges, and will allow for the creation of personalised experiences and opportunities for the retailer’s brand partners.

Onsite display capabilities will also feature sponsored products, utilising first-party customer data for brands to ensure products reach the right customers in order to reach their specific goals.

It's part of a mission to help brands better connect with Selfridges’ customer base, a press release noted, while further enhancing the product discovery experience.

In a release, Charlotte Burrows, digital director at Selfridges, said: "Providing an extraordinary experience for our customers sits at the heart of everything we do, and utilising retail media will enable us to deliver them a more seamless and personalised online experience.

“We also look forward to creating opportunities for our brand partners to amplify their offering through truly bespoke audience targeting."

Managing director of Enterprise at Criteo, Nicole Kivel, expanded on this, noting that the company’s partnership with Selfridges hopes to “add value to the luxury customer experience by delivering precisely what the customer is looking for, in the kind of environment where they're looking to make that purchase”.