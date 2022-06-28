Selfridges reveals slew of plans for year ahead

British luxury department store Selfridges has revealed a number of initiatives and plans for the coming AW22 season, including new designer collaborations and an expansion of its wellbeing services.

In the retailer’s apparel department, it said it will be prioritising a message of innovation and inclusion, with a selection that spans from wedding attire to emerging start-ups. Additionally, for the new season, a total of 45 percent of womenswear brands will be size inclusive.

Its new offering will commence with an exclusive Nensi Dojaka capsule, followed by a Harris Reed selection from his ‘60 Years A Queen’ concept. The retailer will be further expanding its Rental offer, with a wider range of accessories to be made available.

In its menswear division, Selfridges said it will be launching its Sneaker ER concept, designed to restore and refresh trainers, to its Trafford location in July.

A notable addition coming to its Oxford Street store is the opening of a Jacquemus boutique at its Duke Street entrance, scheduled for July 2022. The shop-in-shop, created using clay mortar, will house a broad selection of the brand’s accessories and handbags.

Image: Selfridges

Further in-store concepts revolve around Selfridges’ Corner Shop exhibition space, which is currently home to a Christian Louboutin project. The pop-up will be followed by a ‘Sex and Sleep’ concept, through which the Dakota Johnson-owned sexual wellness brand Maude will exclusively launch, alongside other sex and sleep-enhancing brands. Furthermore, in August, Casablanca is set to take over the space.

Wellbeing, however, will be a particular focus in other areas of the retailer, as it looks to introduce The Feel Good Bar into its London location. The in-store space will offer natural supplements, superfoods, ingestibles and other products designed for personal wellness.

In other areas of Selfridges, the retailer said it will continue to build on its Project Earth commitments, now stating that over 8,000 items it currently sells qualify for the initiative’s status. To further its commitment, new destinations revolving around its preloved concept Resellfridges will open at Oxford Street and Trafford Centre, as well as the launch of a rental bag subscription set to launch later this year.

Its goal to become more transparent will be evident in its first sustainability set to be published in August 2022, the company said, with the intention of demonstrating its progress and setting new targets.