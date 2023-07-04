Selfridges to host ‘Swap Shop’ concept via Loanhood collaboration

Luxury department store Selfridges is preparing to launch a new concept that will allow shoppers to exchange pre-owned pieces for other secondhand products.

Dubbed the ‘Swap Shop’, the in-store experience has been developed alongside circular fashion platform Loanhood, with the goal of prolonging the lifespan of clothing and encouraging the purchase of pre-owned items.

From July 10 to 30, shoppers can bring up to five of their own items of both men’s and women’s clothing with a resale value of 50 to 300 pounds.

These can then be exchanged for stamps based on the type, brand and condition, which can be used to “shop” from a curated collection of secondhand pieces.

Selfridges and Loanhood will also host ‘Thursday Lates’, a series of evening swap shop slots including workshops with an upcycler, shopping, drinks and a DJ. All proceeds from the events will go to Oxfam.

The Swap Shop builds on Selfridges’ ongoing Worn Again concept, a theme spanning the season which centres around experimental secondhand and circular shopping experiences at the retailer.

Other launches related to Worn Again have included a Marine Serre atelier concept, made-to-order services, a charity car boot sale and a Stock Market-inspired pop-up, where items can be valued, traded or upcycled on request.