Sellier pre-loved pop-ups open at Flannels

Flannels has unveiled a new partnership with luxury resale platform Sellier that has seen a number of pop-ups for pre-loved goods open at its stores, each running until January 14.

Set in Flannels’ Glasgow Cruise location and its Liverpool flagship, the in-store spaces offer a “highly curated” collection of “rare handbags and accessories” from the likes of Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

Each of the pre-loved pieces have been handpicked by Sellier co-founder Hanushka Toni, alongside Flannels, who said in a release that the collaboration aligned with both Flannels and Sellier’s vision of affordable luxury.

Toni continued: “Outside London, the UK’s key cities are largely underserved by top luxury brands like Chanel and Hermès, and Flannels have really been at the forefront of elevating the shopping experience for customers throughout the UK.

“We are beyond excited to bring some of the most rare and exciting pieces to regional customers, just in time for Christmas.

“Rather than having to travel long distances to get a look in, shoppers will be able to shop an exciting collection of the best rare handbags and accessories in a much more accessible way.”