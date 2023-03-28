Sephora to open 250 new locations at Kohl’s this year

American department store Kohl’s announced the expansion of 250 full-sized Sephora stores within its shops this year, reaching the initially targeted number of 850 stores in total across the United States.

Customers will be able to enjoy the same experience they would in a free standing Sephora store, exploring a curated assortment from skincare, over to fragrance and hair products and being assisted by trained beauty advisors.

Part of the extension in 2023 will be seven new states, amounting to 48 in total. The project started in 2021, when the first 200 stores were introduced, followed by 400 more in 2022. The scheme will be concluded in 2023.

However, as the partnership already bears fruit, the idea is to roll out into all of Kohl’s shops across the country until 2025, starting with 50 smaller shops this year.

In the preceding year, almost eight million customers purchased Sephora products at Kohl’s and general beauty sales increased by 90 percent in the fourth quarter.

Karen Daoust, Kohl’s senior vice president, general manager, Sephora at Kohl’s, said in a release: “We are making great strides in building a formidable beauty business with the addition of Sephora at Kohl’s. The completion of our 850 stores in 2023 is just the beginning as we look to expand Sephora at Kohl’s to all stores, enhance the customer experience and deliver prestige beauty to our customers across the country.”