Sézane to open new US store in Washington in April

Despite global apprehension surrounding US politics, the country remains an essential market for French brands. Sézane has recognised this and is currently planning its physical expansion into the heart of Washington.

According to information obtained by FashionUnited, the brand founded by Morgane Sézalory is expected to open the store in April 2026. This new location joins an already extensive US portfolio, which includes two permanent boutiques in New York and San Francisco. It also features several temporary stores, or 'long-term pop-ups', across the US.

As is often the case, the retail project began with an initial long-term pop-up store in Washington's Georgetown district, which closed in May 2025. According to comments on Reddit, the store frequently had a queue outside. This is unsurprising for the successful brand, whose stores regularly see queues forming outside each week.

Sézane's strategy

Sézane cultivates this desirability primarily through its commercial strategy. While traditional retailers restock in large volumes, the brand, launched in 2013, operates through capsule collections and limited drops on specific days of the week. Its website invites customers: “Join us every Wednesday and Sunday on Sezane.com and on the App from 9:30 am to discover the latest arrivals and restocks from the collection, delivered directly to your door”. This desirability is further enhanced by the absence of sales, although it does hold 'Archives' sales twice a year.

A carefully crafted image centred on a 'Frenchy' spirit is another factor in Sézane's success. This aesthetic continues to appeal across the Atlantic, as revealed by research from the firm The Heart Monitors on the current perception of France among Americans. According to the study, the deepest connection with France is not found among elites or luxury consumers. Instead, it is the moderate, emotionally engaged middle classes who view 'Frenchness' as an accessible sophistication that enriches daily life, rather than a distant aspiration.

In recent years, however, the brand's success has been questioned. The proliferation of 'dupes' (similar, cheaper products) on social media and counterfeits have overshadowed the retailer. Additionally, its scarcity-based strategy has tended to frustrate those who view it as merely a marketing ploy. In this context, physical boutiques have become pillars for the digitally native vertical brand (DNVB). They serve to strengthen consumer engagement through a physical experience, embodied by the famous 'L'Appartement Sézane' model, which features warm, retro, and cosy spaces built around a French lifestyle.

The opening of boutiques in Washington, and also in Geneva next spring, confirms the brand's intention to establish a lasting presence in the international physical retail landscape. These new locations are more than just points-of-sale. They aim to revitalise the customer relationship by offering a tangible immersion into the brand's world. This is the only effective strategy to maintain desirability against the volatility of e-commerce and growing criticism.