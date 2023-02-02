Shaftesbury partners with Good On You to help guide sustainable practices

Real estate firm Shaftesbury has announced a new partnership with Good On You, a sustainability ratings company, to help guide it in driving sustainable practices and selecting more sustainable brands.

The landlord, which operates various retail destinations across London’s West End, said that through the partnership it will provide information and tools to support its businesses in an attempt to improve their sustainability ratings, as well as providing a platform to profile their sustainability practices to consumers.

Good On You will offer Shaftesbury and its tenants tools to improve their communications and performance when it comes to sustainability.

This will also include early access to its Good Measures hub, an initiative launched alongside Farfetch which gives brands an overview of their current sustainability rating and guidance on how to improve.

In terms of its rating system, Good On You said it relies on proprietary tech to analyse and review brands’ standings on more than 500 data points across 100 key sustainability issues.

In a release, Samantha Bain-Mollison, Shaftesbury’s retail director, said: “Good On You x Shaftesbury is a first of its kind and we’re excited to see what this relationship will deliver for our tenants and consumers.

“This is the next step in our mission to build more sustainable communities. It will enable us to not just consciously collaborate with ethically conscious brands but actively support and promote their positive steps towards sustainability.”

The firm is currently working towards a target of becoming a net-zero carbon business by 2030, as well as being carbon neutral for its own operations by 2025.