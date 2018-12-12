Shantanu and Nikhil open flagship store in Mumbai

Designers Shantanu and Nikhil have opened a flagship store in Bandra, Mumbai featuring the brand’s wedding wear and couture. The new store is spread over three levels, each with a different theme. The ground floor houses the brand’s ‘anti-trend’ couture, the first floor houses the womenswear couture, and the basement houses the men’s couture.

The décor is minimalistic. The designers have combined engraved laser elements, copper racks, beautiful arches and double-height ceiling to create a grand experience. They have carried forward their Nehruvian philosophy of design and used engraved pedestals with typewriters and lamps to create a patriotic environment for the anti-trend couture space. Elements of a grand living room are present and this contrasts the band’s glamorous clothing. The designers also paid attention to the tastes of millennials in the new store.